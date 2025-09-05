Travis Kelce drops huge Taylor Swift update as fans wait for popstar in Brazil for Chiefs-Chargers NFL game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo (Brazil) in their season opener, but that won't be the main attraction at the Corinthians Arena on Saturday. Fans will be scanning for Taylor Swift, who recently got engaged to Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, and is rumoured to have travelled for the match. Taylor Swift (L) and Travis Kelce during the 2024 US Open.(AFP)

Many fans are hoping for Swift's presence in the stadium, and she was a regular presence in Kansas City for their regular-season home games last season.

During a press conference in Brazil, Kelce recently opened up about his engagement and their relationship.

He said, "I got one more ring from it. Ever since I have been dating Taylor, life has been fun. It's been exciting. Obviously a lot more eyes, and I accept that. I am living life on a high."

Kelce and Swift were seen in public for the first time since their engagement announcement last week, when they attended a college football game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft and later won Super Bowls LIV, LVII and LVIII with the team. He is also a ten-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro, with four first-team and three second-team selections. He has the records for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end (7).

He became the fifth NFL tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards in the 2022 season, and bagged the milestone faster than any tight end in NFL history. He was also included int he NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Meanwhile, Swift is expected to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. It is scheduled for February 8, in California's Santa Clara.