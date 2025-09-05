Foreigner makes ‘formal offer’ to perform at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement last week, have received a "formal offer" from rock band Foreigner to perform at the popular couple's upcoming wedding. As of now, the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have not announced any date for their highly anticipated nuptials. Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift at his $6M Kansas City mansion(Instagram/taylorswift)

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, September 3, the band shared an open letter, asking Swift and Kelce to accept it as their "formal offer to be your wedding band". "Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out... And now you guys have too,” the British band wrote.

The letter from Foreigner features a mint green background as well as orange color lettering, resonating with the color theme for Taylor Swift's next studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl".

"An open letter to @taylorswift and @killatrav," read the caption.

The band is best known for its song, I Want To Know What Love Is, which came out as the lead single from their 1984 album, Provocateur. Upon its release, it reached No. 1 at Billboard and has since been covered by a few other artists, including Mariah Carey.

Fans react to Foreigner's 'open letter'

As the rock band's post went viral on the social media platform, several people in the comments section expressed their views on it. "Big fan and a big Swiftie.. would love to see this," one person wrote.

Another added, “That would be awesome!!! I might become interested if this were to happen.” A third person said, "Wow this is amazing, what a gift!!! Hope they accept!! I definitely would!"

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

The popular stars, who have been romantically linked to each other since 2023, announced their engagement on August 26.

In the joint post, Swift and Kelce can be seen together in several photographs from their floral-filled garden proposal. One of the images also highlights Swift's diamond engagement ring.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption.

To date, Swift and Kelce's engagement post has received more than 36 million likes on Instagram.

FAQs

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

As of now, they have not revealed any date for their nuptials.

When does Taylor Swift's next album come out?

The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled for release on October 3.

How long have the couple been together?

They are believed to have started dating each other in 2023.