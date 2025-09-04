Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game in Brazil?

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce made headlines by announcing his engagement to his partner of two years, Taylor Swift. Ever since the announcement, fan speculation has now shifted to whether Swift will be present to see her beau play at the NFL’s first international game of this season in Brazil. Following their engagement, fans are curious if Taylor Swift will attend Travis Kelce's first game of the season in Brazil on September 5.

ALSO READ| Where will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot? Here's why the singer is ‘in a hurry’ to get married

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

Given the repeated support Swift and Kelce extend to each other’s professions, it would be no shock if the pop star were to attend her fiancé’s first game of the season in Brazil. As per the latest reports, Swift is supposed to attend the event despite her hectic schedule.

“Taylor Swift is rumoured to attend when her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs open their season against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5 — The appearance would mark Swift’s return to Latin America,” an account posted on social media.

“According to Folha de São Paulo, one of Brazil’s most respected newspapers, the NFL is assisting with a security plan to ensure that Taylor can attend the game at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo,” the page added in a comment.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” a source told PEOPLE in June. “This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The internet reacts

Ever since the announcement, fans of the couple have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“Now that rumor not sure I can go with !” a fan wrote.

“Fiancee I love the sound of that,” a fan shared.

“we'll see, there's on chance, no, security, maybe with miss Mahomes in her home, or hers. who knows ?” a fan expressed.

“Hoping she loads up all the Kelces and Swifts and makes a fun trip for everyone,” a fan felt.

“They want on the game to expand football internationally. Of course they will work out a security plan so she can attend. They’d be foolish not to,” a fan opined.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift to perform at Super Bowl halftime show 2026? NFL commissioner says…

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5. Swift will also be busy at the time due to the release of her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, which was announced on Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story