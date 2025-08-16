Timothée Chalamet returns to the big screen with Marty Supreme post Oscars snub; everything to know

After his 2024 Oscar snub for A Complete Unknown, where Timothée Chalamet earned his second Best Actor nomination for his turn as Bob Dylan (the first was in 2018 for Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name) — the actor is finally back on screen, and fans couldn’t be happier. Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme

A24 has just dropped the first trailer for Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s 1950s-set sports dramedy that sees Chalamet swap guitar strings for ping pong paddles. The film follows Marty Mauser, a gifted but underestimated table tennis player determined to earn the respect he deserves. But this isn’t just a sports flick — it’s packed with scandal, glamour, and chaos, as Marty embarks on an affair with a silver screen siren (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) while navigating the cutthroat world of competitive ping pong.

The all-star cast is as unexpected as the plot: Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother, rapper Tyler, the Creator, magician Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, and filmmaker Abel Ferrara all make appearances. Safdie, known for the anxiety-inducing brilliance of Uncut Gems, hasn’t directed a solo feature in over a decade — so expectations are high. Chalamet even trained extensively to get his paddle skills on point. Cinematographer Darius Khondji revealed earlier this year that the actor “wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting.”

And the internet? They’ve already declared this a win.

“Shout out to Timmy for finding the only sport where could conceivably play a pro athlete,” joked one YouTube user. “Yeah at this point i’m more than comfortable and confident in saying that timothée chalamet is the most exciting actor working today,” declared another. “This looks good, but I had to go back during the casting to notice Tyler The Creator is part of the cast,” wrote one surprised fan. “I didn’t think a ping pong movie could look this intense but here we are,” said another. “Was wondering if we'd ever get a Timothee chalamèt movie this year,” added one. And perhaps the most poetic of all: “This trailer just served me life lessons via ping pong.”

If the trailer is anything to go by, Marty Supreme is shaping up to be the kind of unexpected, slightly chaotic, and completely charming ride that only Timothée Chalamet — and a paddle — could deliver.