Bengaluru man spends 49,900 on pasta, Swiggy's 2024 data reveals: Key highlights inside

A Bengaluru man spent ₹49,900 on pasta in the year 2024, food giant Swiggy's 2024 data has revealed, according to Economic Times. The data highlights a range of intriguing trends, from record-breaking orders to unique consumer behaviors across the country. Swiggy delivery bags are stored inside a truck in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Here are some key highlights from Swiggy’s annual data

Biryani was the clear winner, with a staggering 83 million orders, translating to nearly 158 orders every minute. That’s more than two biryanis ordered every second.

Dosa came in second, securing 23 million orders, showing its dominance as a breakfast and snack staple across India.

When it comes to desserts, Rasmalai and Sitaphal ice cream were quick hits, topping the charts for the fastest deliveries, which averaged under 10 minutes.

Dinner was the clear favorite mealtime with 215 million orders, 29% more than lunch, cementing its place as the most ordered meal of the day.

Across cities, Delhi showed love for Chole Bhature, Chandigarh preferred Aloo Parantha, while

Kolkata stuck with its beloved Kachoris.

Fastest delivery: Ice cream reached a Bikaner customer in just 3 minutes via Swiggy Bolt.

Snack domination: The Chicken Roll led the pack with 2.48 million orders, while the Chicken Burger became a late-night favorite, especially between midnight and 2 AM, amassing 1.84 million orders.

In a truly unique order, a Delhi customer placed a jaw-dropping request for 250 Onion Pizzas in one go.

Swiggy's delivery partners collectively traveled 1.96 billion kilometers in 2024—equivalent to more than 533,000 trips from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Top performers included Kapil Kumar Pandey from Mumbai, who completed 10,703 deliveries, and Kaleeswari M from Coimbatore with 6,658 deliveries.

Swiggy Dineout became a go-to for 22 million diners, helping them save a total of ₹533 crore, with Bengaluru diners saving ₹101 crore alone. The average diner saved ₹708, a boost from the previous year’s savings of ₹672.

The highest single bill recorded was an eye-popping ₹3 lakh from a Mumbai diner.

The biggest saver was a Delhi consumer, who managed to save ₹1.22 lakh in one order.

Regional food highlights

Bengaluru led the charge in alcohol deliveries, with 289,000 orders—far surpassing Delhi’s 96,000.

Romantic dining was on the rise, with 2.35 million reservations for "just the two of us," led by Bengaluru (486K) and Jaipur (64K).

Swiggy’s Great Indian Restaurant Festival saw diners save ₹228 crore over two seasons, making it a massive hit across the country.

