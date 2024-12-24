Bengaluru New Year’s Eve: 7-8 lakh revellers, extra cabs, metro services, and key safety measures announced

With an estimated 7-8 lakh revelers expected to throng Bengaluru’s streets on New Year’s Eve, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has assured robust safety measures to ensure peaceful celebrations. The Home Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety, particularly for women, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations

Parameshwara outlined the government’s strategy to manage crowds and traffic in the city’s central areas during the holiday season.

The Home Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety, particularly for women, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. “We have prioritized creating a safe environment for everyone. Measures have been put in place to address security concerns and ensure hassle-free festivities,” he said according to Indian Express. Additional app-based cab services and extended Namma Metro operations on December 31 are among the steps planned to facilitate smooth travel for partygoers.

(Also Read: 'Word Santa does not make it religious’: Cubbon Reads defends Bengaluru park gathering amid controversy)

Traffic restrictions and drunk driving crackdown

To manage the massive influx of people into the central business district, the city’s police department will enforce traffic restrictions similar to previous years. Parameshwara also issued a stern warning against drunk driving, stating that violators would face severe penalties.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have already initiated a special campaign against driving under the influence. In the past week alone, over 60,000 vehicles were checked, leading to 769 cases of license cancellations. Additionally, more than 200 drivers were fined for reckless driving, with penalties amounting to ₹2.41 lakh, the report added.

Reflecting on previous festive seasons, the Home Minister acknowledged instances where the city faced challenges and assured citizens that proactive measures have been implemented to avoid similar situations. “The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has taken comprehensive steps to ensure a safe environment for everyone celebrating the season,” he noted as per PTI report.

Parameshwara also highlighted the critical role of traffic management in maintaining order during the festivities. “Regulating traffic is essential to ensure smooth movement and avoid congestion,” he added, urging citizens to cooperate with the authorities.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru is what it is because of north Indians,' claims woman in viral video, sparks debate)

(With PTI inputs)