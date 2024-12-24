Derogatory remarks case: Laxmi Hebbalkar releases two audio clips, Basavaraj Horatti denies recordings

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday played two audio clips for the media, accusing BJP MLC CT Ravi of using derogatory language against her during a legislative council session on December 19, Times of India reported. Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.(Source: www.laxmihebbalkar.com)

The incident, which occurred after the council was adjourned, sparked protests, leading to Ravi's arrest at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. However, the High Court later ruled that his arrest was illegal due to procedural lapses.

Karnataka Legislative Council response

In response, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti clarified that no recordings exist of the controversial exchange, emphasizing that only official recordings from the Council are authentic.

He stated that no phones or private cameras are allowed inside the House, and dismissed the circulating video as "fake."

Horatti suggested that any such video should be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

He further referred to the incident as a “closed chapter,” explaining that it took place outside the Council’s jurisdiction. After reviewing the situation with the Council Secretary and officials, Horatti confirmed the decision to adjourn the House sine die.

Horatti also clarified that the Women’s Commission’s involvement was a personal matter for Hebbalkar, and reiterated that no formal complaints had been received from either party, meaning no action could be taken by the Council.

Horatti also said the only mistake made by both the parties was that it was shown as the incident happened inside the Council, which is wrong for it had taken place after the adjournment of the House.

On the Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary writing to him, he said the Minister approaching the Women’s Commission or police is her personal issue.

“Women’s Commission can write to us but it has no powers to ask me for high level investigation. Who is big in terms of protocol – a council chairman or the women’s commission chairperson? Asking me for it is wrong. She is not supposed to ask me,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)