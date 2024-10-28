Dhanteras 2024: Blinkit, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart to deliver gold and silver coins in 10 minutes

BigBasket, a Tata Enterprise, has announced a partnership with Tanishq to provide customers with exclusive gold and silver coins just in time for Dhanteras. With this collaboration, consumers can now purchase Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin (10 g), a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin (1 g), and a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi Motif (1 g). The best part? These precious items can be delivered to your doorstep in under 10 minutes. Bigbasket teamed up with Tanishq to deliver exclusive gold and silver coins ahead of Dhanteras. (File pic)

Strategic collaboration for enhanced offerings

Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at BigBasket, expressed the strategic importance of this partnership within the Tata ecosystem. “We have always been recognised as a strong player in food and perishables; however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offerings—whether it is gold and silver coins, electronics, or home appliances. This Diwali, Bigbasket is committed to fulfilling all our customers' Diwali wish lists in just 10 minutes,” he stated.

Rising competition in quick commerce

BigBasket isn’t the only platform offering quick delivery of gold and silver coins. Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have also committed to delivering these precious items within 10 minutes. This growing trend indicates a competitive landscape for rapid delivery services, especially during festive seasons.

Dhanteras: A day of prosperity

Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, holds great significance in Indian culture as it is considered auspicious for purchasing gold and silver. This tradition signifies the welcome of wealth and prosperity into households.

Earlier in May 2024, on Akshaya Tritiya, Blinkit not only provided quick gold delivery but also offered an entire Akshaya Tritiya kit, which included pooja essentials, deity photos, and fresh flowers—all delivered within the same impressive time frame. The platform has dedicated pages listing all essentials to enhance customer convenience.

In a fun twist, Swiggy Instamart teased the sale of chocolate gold coins ahead of Akshaya Tritiya but confirmed that they, too, are selling real gold and silver coin offerings in collaboration with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim, ensuring swift delivery.