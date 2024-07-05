It's a dog's life: Mumbai woman buys gold chain worth 2.5 lakh for pet pooch. Viral video

People often go to extraordinary lengths for their pets. Concerned pet-owners ensure their fur babies eat the best food possible, receive proper medical care and often spoil them with toys and treats. In Mumbai, however, a woman went the extra mile when she splashed out over ₹2.5 lakh to buy a gold chain for her pet dog. Tiger the dog received a gold chain on his birthday.(Instagram/@aniljewellersofficial)

Chembur-based Anil Jewellers shared a video of Sarita Saldanha buying a gold chain for her pet dog, an Indie pooch named Tiger.

Piyush Jain, the owner of Anil Jewellers, told Hindustan Times that Saldanha is a resident of the Chembur area in Mumbai. Last month, she celebrated her pet dog Tiger’s birthday by buying him a gold chain. The 35 gram chain cost her more than ₹2.5 lakh.

A video shared by Anil Jewellers on Instagram shows Saldanha at the jewellery shop with her dog. While she chose the necklace, the dog waited patiently for her. The video shows Tiger wagging his tail in excitement when his human puts the gold chain around his neck.

“Celebrating the profound and beautiful companionship between humans and animals,” Anil Jewellers wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 46,000 views and dozens of comments. Viewers were delighted by the woman’s gesture and praised her in the comments section.

“Wholesome,” wrote one Instagram commenter. Another called the video “so beautiful.”

“Super like,” a user posted. Several people also wished Tiger a happy birthday.

The internet loves wholesome dog videos (perhaps second only to wholesome cat videos). One such clip that went viral last year captured a dog’s excited reaction on seeing his owner after three long years.