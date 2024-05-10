 Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, Zepto deliver gold coins in 10 mins on Akshaya Tritiya: ‘Mom is in disbelief’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, Zepto deliver gold coins in 10 mins on Akshaya Tritiya: ‘Mom is in disbelief’

ByArfa Javaid
May 10, 2024 07:40 PM IST

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, and Zepto delivered gold coins in 10 minutes on Akshaya Tritiya.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, and Zepto promised to deliver gold and silver coins in just 10 minutes. They have lived up to their promise and delivered the coins in record time. Many people who received gold coins at their doorstep shared their thoughts on social media platform X.

An individual showing a gold coin he ordered from Blinkit on Akshaya Tritiya. (X/@notthatgeek)
An individual showing a gold coin he ordered from Blinkit on Akshaya Tritiya. (X/@notthatgeek)

Read| Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Predictions: Here's how you should invest today based on your sun sign

An individual said that he would’ve just laughed it away if someone had told him that gold could be delivered to his home in 10 minutes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Another, who ordered coins on Akshaya Tritiya from Blinkit, said that his “mom was happy about it”.

Also Read| Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

This X user ordered her first gold coin from Swiggy Instamart and said that her “mom was in disbelief”.

“More than just saving, it’s my first step towards investing,” wrote another X user who ordered gold coin from Swiggy Instamart.

Blinkit has a dedicated page for Akshaya Tritiya from where customers can order gold and silver coins, pooja essentials, flowers and leaves, and sweets, among other things.

Just like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart is also offering coins, pooja essentials, and fruits, among other things. They, too, have a page dedicated to the festival.

Bigbasket is also delivering gold and silver coins and silver bars in minutes in partnership with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP. Zepto, too, like all the other platforms, is offering products such as 1gm and 0.5 gm 24K gold coins as well as 10gm silver coins

About Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is the most auspicious time of the year. It is the time when people buy jewellery, gold, silver, properties, vehicles, or houses to invite good fortune into their lives. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day and seek their blessings.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, Zepto deliver gold coins in 10 mins on Akshaya Tritiya: ‘Mom is in disbelief’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On