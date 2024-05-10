Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, Zepto deliver gold coins in 10 mins on Akshaya Tritiya: ‘Mom is in disbelief’

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, and Zepto promised to deliver gold and silver coins in just 10 minutes. They have lived up to their promise and delivered the coins in record time. Many people who received gold coins at their doorstep shared their thoughts on social media platform X. An individual showing a gold coin he ordered from Blinkit on Akshaya Tritiya. (X/@notthatgeek)

An individual said that he would’ve just laughed it away if someone had told him that gold could be delivered to his home in 10 minutes.

Another, who ordered coins on Akshaya Tritiya from Blinkit, said that his “mom was happy about it”.

This X user ordered her first gold coin from Swiggy Instamart and said that her “mom was in disbelief”.

“More than just saving, it’s my first step towards investing,” wrote another X user who ordered gold coin from Swiggy Instamart.

Blinkit has a dedicated page for Akshaya Tritiya from where customers can order gold and silver coins, pooja essentials, flowers and leaves, and sweets, among other things.

Just like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart is also offering coins, pooja essentials, and fruits, among other things. They, too, have a page dedicated to the festival.

Bigbasket is also delivering gold and silver coins and silver bars in minutes in partnership with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP. Zepto, too, like all the other platforms, is offering products such as 1gm and 0.5 gm 24K gold coins as well as 10gm silver coins

About Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is the most auspicious time of the year. It is the time when people buy jewellery, gold, silver, properties, vehicles, or houses to invite good fortune into their lives. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day and seek their blessings.