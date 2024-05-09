 Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 09, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From not consuming non-vegetarian dishes to donating to poor, here are a few dos and don'ts that we should follow on this auspicious day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The most auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country by the Hindu community. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Lord Kuber received blessings from lord Shiva and Lord Brahma and was bestowed with the responsibility of safeguarding heaven's wealth. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber, lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Akshaya refers to things that can never be damaged. Hence, people start auspicious activities such as business or a new venture or marriage, or engagements on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date, history and significance of the festival

Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year. It coincides with Parashurama Jayanti as well.

Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year. It coincides with Parashurama Jayanti as well. Here are a few dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day as we seek the blessings of the gods and goddesses.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Best wishes, images and messages to share on this day

Dos and don'ts to follow on Akshaya Tritiya:

Sattvik food: Akshaya Tritiya is observed by the Hindu community by worshipping Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu and Lord Kuber. It is advised to refrain from consuming non-vegetarian dishes and instead, stick to a Satvik diet consisting of fruits, juices and milk.

Buying gold and ornaments: People buy gold, silver and other precious metals on this day as they believe that things bought on Akshaya Tritiya can never reduce in value. Some people also buy properties, new vehicles or start new businesses on this auspicious day.

Visiting temple: Visiting a temple can make us feel calm, relaxed and safe. We should visit a nearby temple and offer our puja to the gods and goddesses and seek their blessings.

Spiritual activities: Meditation, offering puja, yoga and mantra chanting should be done on this auspicious day as it will help us stay focused and embrace the positive things in life.

Charity: people donate clothes, food and water to the poor to gain good karma on this day. We should perform the rituals with dedication and devotion to make the gods happy.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

