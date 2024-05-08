Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why do people buy gold on this day? All that you want to know

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The most auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It is also referred to as Akha Teej. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. It is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year when people start auspicious things such as marriages, engagements or a business. Akshaya refers to things that cannot be damaged, hence people buy precious metals and properties on this day believing that their value will never reduce. Akshaya refers to things that cannot be damaged, hence people buy precious metals and properties on this day believing that their value will never reduce. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

People have the tradition of buying gold, silver and other precious metals on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 10 this year. The puja muhurat will be from 5:33AM to 12:18 PM on May 10.

Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

It is believed that on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, lord Kuber was blessed by Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma and was bestowed with the task of guarding heaven's wealth. Hence, it is believed that buying precious things such as gold and silver in the name of Lord Kuber will only increase in value.

Another story suggests that on this day, Lord Krishna visited the Pandavas in their exile unannounced. Draupadi, for not preparing a grand feast, fell to his feet and asked for forgiveness. Lord Krishna blessed her and took a single strand of herb from the bowl of food and gave the Pandavas the Akshaya Patra – the bowl of abundance. Hence, people buy gold, silver and other metals on this day as they believe that their value can never decrease. It is believed that whatever is bought on this day will always benefit people and increase in value.