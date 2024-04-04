 When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2024? Know date, rituals and significance of the festival - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2024? Know date, rituals and significance of the festival

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about this auspicious day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The most auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Akshaya Tritiya is associated with gaining prosperity and good fortune. It is observed on the Shukla Paksha tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya can bring good fortune and prosperity in our lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10.(Pinterest)
This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10.(Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dos and don'ts you must follow

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:17 AM on May 10 and will end at 2:50 AM on May 11. Akshaya Tritiya derives its name from the third lunar day of the month of Vaisakha.

Rituals:

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, devotees wake up early and take a hop bath. After that they light a lamp in the temple. Then they worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion and dedication. Aarti is performed and fast is broken by having prasad after the puja.

Significance:

Akshaya Tritiya is also referred to as Akha Teej or Akti or Parsurama Jayanti. The word Akshaya literally means boundless or infinite – something that cannot be over. People pray for boundless prosperity, good fortune and good luck on this day. It is recommended to buy gold and other jewellery on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. The act of purchasing precious metals on this day is associated with bringing in good fortune in our lives. People also initiate new ventures such as business or relocation to a new residence on this auspicious day. This festival is observed by the Hindus and the Jains in India.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2024? Know date, rituals and significance of the festival
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On