When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2024? Know date, rituals and significance of the festival

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The most auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Akshaya Tritiya is associated with gaining prosperity and good fortune. It is observed on the Shukla Paksha tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya can bring good fortune and prosperity in our lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10.(Pinterest)

Date:

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:17 AM on May 10 and will end at 2:50 AM on May 11. Akshaya Tritiya derives its name from the third lunar day of the month of Vaisakha.

Rituals:

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, devotees wake up early and take a hop bath. After that they light a lamp in the temple. Then they worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion and dedication. Aarti is performed and fast is broken by having prasad after the puja.

Significance:

Akshaya Tritiya is also referred to as Akha Teej or Akti or Parsurama Jayanti. The word Akshaya literally means boundless or infinite – something that cannot be over. People pray for boundless prosperity, good fortune and good luck on this day. It is recommended to buy gold and other jewellery on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. The act of purchasing precious metals on this day is associated with bringing in good fortune in our lives. People also initiate new ventures such as business or relocation to a new residence on this auspicious day. This festival is observed by the Hindus and the Jains in India.