Akshaya Tritiya 2024: What are the auspicious timings to buy gold. Details as per your city here

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, will be celebrated on May 10, 2024. The auspicious day is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha and is marked by significant religious rituals and activities such as gold buying that is believed to bring prosperity and success. Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day in Hindu tradition, marked by significant religious rituals.(Reuters)

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date and timings this year

The puja muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is from 05:33am to 12:18pm on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 04:17am on May 10 and concludes at 02:50am the following day. The window for purchasing gold starts at 04:17am on May 9 until the end of Tritiya Tithi on May 11.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 muhurat: City-wise details

For New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, specific timings for purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 vary slightly as per astronomical calculations.

Check Akshaya Tritiya Shubh muhurat in your city below: