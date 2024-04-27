When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2024? Date, puja rituals, significance and all you want to know

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: One of the most auspicious festivals of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a whole lot of pop and grandeur all over the country. Observed by the Hindu community, Akshaya Tritiya is also referred to as Akha Teej. Akshaya refers to eternal – this is the auspicious day when people buy gold, silver and other expensive metals. People believe that the things bought during this time will have eternal value. People also donate to the poor, and start auspicious things such as business, or buying property. Starting new projects and ventures are considered auspicious on this day. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we need to know. According to Drik Panchang, for this year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10. (Pinterest)

Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion. Akshaya Trtiya falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, According to Drik Panchang, for this year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:17 AM on May 10 and will end at 2:50 AM on May 11.

Akshaya Tritiya is worshipped as the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, one of the incarnations of Lrd Vishnu. On this day, devotees get up early and start the day with a hole bath. Then they wear yellow clothes as yellow is considered an auspicious colour in Hinduism. They offer their prayers to the idol of Lord Vishnu. Vishnu Sahasranama and the Vishnu Chalisa are also recited.

It is believed that on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Kuber got blessed by Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma and acquired a new kingdom known as Alkapuri. Hence people buy gold ornaments and properties in the name of Lord Kober as they consider it a holy day.