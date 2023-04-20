Akshaya Tritiya 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. One of the most significant days for the Hindu community, Akshaya Tritiya is observed through meditation, charity and spirituality. The word Akshaya means something which cannot diminish or be destroyed. Hence, people buy gold on this day as it is believed that the gold bought on this auspicious day will only increase its value with time. Also known as Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is observed by offering puja to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu protects the prosperity and wealth of his devotees. Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dos and don'ts you must follow(Pinterest)

Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya, for this year, will be celebrated on April 22. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 07:49 AM on April 22 and will end at 07:47 AM on April 23. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few dos and don’ts to keep in mind:

Dos:

Purchasing gold: It is advised to purchase gold on this auspicious day as it will help in starting your journey to prosperity and wealth or add to the existing prosperity.

Launching a new venture: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an extremely auspicious day to start something new, like launching a new business or buying a car.

Investment: it is also an ideal day to invest in real estate as it will bring good luck and a promise of a better tomorrow.

Spiritual actions: Meditation, yagna, and pooja are considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya.

Satvik bhog: While performing the puja for Lord Vishnu, a satvik bhog, devoid of onion and garlic should be provided to the lord.

Don’ts:

Dark room: The light of prosperity should be allowed to enter every room on this auspicious day, and no room in the house should be left dark.

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi: These two God and goddess should not be worshipped separately. Worshipping them together will bring more prosperity.

Returning empty-handed: In case you go shopping, ensure you do not return empty-handed. Even if not gold or silver, a piece of metal jewellery should be bought to bring wealth to the house.

Breaking fast: It is advised to not break the fast on Akshaya Tritiya, if you have kept it for a significant amount of time.

Sacred thread: We should not wear the sacred thread for a long time on this day, as it is considered inauspicious.

