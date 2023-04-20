Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 10 things to buy on this auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is a popular Hindu and Jain spring festival that occurs annually on the third day of the lunar month of Vaisakha, which will fall on April 22 this year. It is celebrated as an auspicious day and represents an unending abundance of prosperity. This day is considered ideal for initiating new ventures, investments, and purchases of valuable assets like gold and property. The term "Akshaya" means "never diminishing" in Sanskrit, and it is believed that performing good deeds on this day will result in eternal prosperity and blessings. Akshaya Tritiya is considered ideal for initiating new ventures, investments, and purchases of valuable assets like gold and property. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

As Akshaya Tritiya, approaches, people are gearing up to celebrate it with great enthusiasm. This day is believed to bring endless prosperity and good fortune, and many consider it the perfect time to make significant purchases or investments. In this article, we will explore ten things that you can buy on Akshaya Tritiya to make the most of this auspicious day and ensure a prosperous future. (Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is Akshaya Tritiya on April 22 or 23? Shubh muhurat, city-wise timing, auspicious time to buy gold )

10 things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

1. Gold jewellery: Buying gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious. It is believed that this metal represents wealth and prosperity, and buying it on this day can bring good fortune and success. Many jewellery stores offer special discounts and schemes on this day, making it a great time to invest in gold.

2. Silverware: Just like gold, silver is also considered an auspicious metal, and buying silverware like utensils, coins or other silver items is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Many people also choose to gift silver items to their loved ones on this day.

3. Real estate: Investing in real estate on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious, and many people believe that it brings long-term prosperity and wealth. This day is considered ideal for buying land, property or a house.

4. Stocks: This day is also considered ideal for investing in the stock market. Many people choose to invest in shares or mutual funds on Akshaya Tritiya, as it is believed that investments made on this day will yield positive returns in the long run.

5. Electronic gadgets: Buying electronic gadgets on Akshaya Tritiya is also believed to bring good luck and prosperity. This can include items like smartphones, laptops, tablets, or other electronic devices.

6. Vehicles: Purchasing a vehicle like a car or a bike on this day is believed to bring prosperity and success. Many people believe that buying a vehicle on this day will ensure that their journeys are safe and successful.

7. Agricultural equipment: For farmers, Akshaya Tritiya is an ideal day to buy agricultural equipment like tractors or other farm machinery. It is believed that buying these items on this day brings good harvest and prosperity.

8. Clothes: Many people choose to buy new clothes on this auspicious day, as it is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It is also a great opportunity to buy traditional clothes and ethnic wear.

9. Books: Buying books on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. Many people choose to invest in books on this day, as it is believed that it will help them in their personal and professional lives.

10. Donations: Making donations to the poor and needy on this day is believed to bring good karma and blessings. Many people choose to donate money, food, clothes or other items on this day to help those who are less fortunate.