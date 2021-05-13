Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Date, history, puja time, celebration of Akha Teej or Akti

Celebrated by the Hindus and Jains as an annual spring time festival in India and Nepal, Akshaya Tritiya is named after the third lunar day of the spring month of Vaisakha in the Hindu calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, it falls every year in the month of April or May and is auspicious from start to finish.

Also called as Akha Teej or Akti, here's all you need to know about the date, history, puja timings and celebrations of the 'third day of unending prosperity' in India and Nepal:

Date

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 14, 2021.

Puja Time

Though the festival is auspicious from start to finish, especially to purchase gold, the Puja Muhurat starts at 05:38 am and ends at 12:18 pm while the Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:38 am on May 14 and ends at 7:59 am the next day i.e. on May 15.

History and significance

As per the Hindu mythology, this day of Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of the Treta Yuga. It is referred as Parasurama Jayanti since it also celebrates the birthday of Parasurama, the sixth incarnation Vishnu who the Hindus consider as the preserver of the Universe.

Another significant event that is believed to have occurred on this day is that the Ganga river descended on the earth at the behest of King Bhagiratha to help his ancestors attain Moksha. Devotees believe that it was on this day that Ved Vyasa narrated the Mahabharata to Ganesha while two other stories are realted to Krishna.

According to one, Krishna presented Akshaya Patra in famine to Draupadi as it was an invincible magical bowl called Akshaya Patram that would forever be full with food of the Pandava's choice. Another legend has it that it was on this day that Sudama visited his childhood friend, Krishna, in Dwarka and received unlimited wealth.

Celebrations

People begin the day by praying for their forefathers and parents who are no more and seek spiritual enlightenment. Fasting and charity are also part of the rituals where some people give away food or essentials to seek the Almighty’s blessings.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for new ventures, marriages and also to buy gold since it is believed to bring good luck. It pulls millions of Indians to jewellery stores across the country every year.

