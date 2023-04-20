Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is Akshaya Tritiya on April 22 or 23? Shubh muhurat, city-wise timing, auspicious time to buy gold

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is just around the corner, and people are gearing up to mark the occasion with pomp. Also known as Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is a holy Hindu and Jain festival. It is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya - the third day during the bright half of the Vaishakha lunar month in the Hindu calendar. This spring festival is considered one of the most auspicious days for new beginnings. Meanwhile, in Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the first Tirthankara, (Rishabhanatha), ending his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands. Know all about Akshaya Tritiya 2023 shubh muhurat, city-wise puja time, auspicious time to buy gold, and more. (Twitter/streetgains)

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya means 'never diminishing'. The concept signifies that the good deeds done on this day, like yajna, japa, dan and punya, would never diminish. The festival is also considered auspicious for marriages, new investments or ventures, investing in gold, and more. It is believed that on this day, one gets blessed with great success and wealth throughout the year.

Is Akshaya Tritiya on April 22 or 23?

This year, there is confusion about whether Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 22 or 23. According to Drik Panchang, the festival falls on Saturday, April 22. The Akshaya Tritiya tithi begins at 7:49 am on April 22 and ends at 7:47 am on April 23.

Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat:

The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm. Additionally, the Chogadiya Muhurat will start at 7:49 am and end at 9:04 am on April 22. On April 23, it begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am.

Akshaya Tritiya City-Wise Puja Time:

New Delhi - 7:49 am to 12:20 pm

Pune - 7:49 am to 12:33 pm

Chennai - 7:49 am to 12:08 pm

Kolkata - 5:10 am to 07:47 pm

Hyderabad - 7:49 am to 12:15 pm

Ahmedabad - 7:49 am to 12:38 pm

Noida - 7:49 am to 12:19 pm

Jaipur - 7:49 am to 12:26 pm

Mumbai - 7:49 am to 12:37 pm

Gurgaon - 7:49 am to 12:21 pm

Bengaluru - 7:49 am to 12:18 pm

Chandigarh - 7:49 am to 12:22 pm

Auspicious Time to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya:

The auspicious time to buy gold on April 22 begins at 7:49 am, and it will end at 5:48 am on April 23, says Drik Panchang. On April 23, one can buy gold between 7:49 am and 5:48 am.