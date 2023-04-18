Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about the Islamic festival

As Muslims across the globe prepare for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to end, they are also gearing us to mark the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Also known as Meethi Eid or Eid al-Fitr, the festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims hold Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk for a month and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection. Eid-Ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion and one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic religion. On this day, Muslims end their Roza, thank Allah for offering them health and resistance during Ramadan, wear new clothes, prepare special delicacies, do charity, and get together with their loved ones. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon. Keep scrolling to read about the festival's date, history, significance and celebrations. Know all about Eid-Ul-Fitr history, date, significance, and celebrations inside. (HT Photo)

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 Date:

Eid-Ul-Fitr falls in the Shawwal month of the Islamic calendar, which has around 29 or 30 days in a month. Since the beginning of any lunar Hijri month varies according to the new moon sighting by religious authorities, Eid-Ul-Fitr falls on different days across regions. This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated from April 21 Friday, to April 23, Sunday. The actual date may vary as per the moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in Kerala a day before the rest of the country because the moon sighting adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. Kerala is the only Indian state whose Eid-ul-Fitr date is decided by the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Eid-Ul-Fitr in Kashmir is determined by the state's grand mufti, who declares the beginning of the festival based on moon sighting timings.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 History and Significance:

It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan. Muslims consider this month auspicious and hold fast from dawn to dusk, dedicate themselves to praying to Allah, and refrain from negative thoughts. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. They break the Roza with a delicious meal and get together with friends and family.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 Celebrations:

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr with prayers followed by a sermon soon after dawn. People wear new clothes, give Zakat or alms to the poor, distribute sweets, and eat a variety of dishes, including Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Additionally, children receive gifts and money from elders, called Eidi.