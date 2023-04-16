Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Kerala and Kashmir date, time of moon sighting

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fasts and engage in acts of worship and spiritual reflection. Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion, celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor by Muslims of all ages. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon. Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world.(File photo)

The exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different parts of the world. Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of celebration, forgiveness, and renewal of one's faith and commitment to serving humanity. It is a reminder of the importance of unity, love, and compassion in our lives, and a time to reflect on the values of Islam and how they can guide us towards a better and more fulfilling life. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shawwal moon to be seen with rare ‘hybrid’ total solar eclipse )

Eid-Ul-Fitr Kerala and Kashmir date:

The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala and Kashmir, as in other parts of the world, depends on the sighting of the new moon. However, the dates may differ due to regional variations and the time of the moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in Kerala a day later than the rest of the country because the moon sighting committee in the state adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. The state government announces a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr based on the decision of the moon sighting committee. As per the official website, this year, the festival will be observed in Kerala on April 21st.

In Kashmir, the start of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the grand mufti of the state who is authorized to declare the beginning of the festival based on the sighting of the new moon. The celebrations in the state include praying in mosques and visiting friends and family. The exact timing of the moon sighting may vary depending on factors such as weather conditions and the moon's position.

Muslims all over the world observe the night before Eid-ul-Fitr, known as "Laylat al-Jumu'ah," as a night of special prayers and spiritual significance. According to the official website, this year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir on April 22nd.

Overall, Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant occasion for Muslims around the world, and the date and time of moon sighting may differ depending on regional customs and traditions.