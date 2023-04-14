Ramadan 2023: 3 delicious and healthy millet-based recipes for Iftar
Millets offer a world of culinary possibilities for your Ramadan feasts. Let's discover some of the best millet-based recipes for your next Iftar meal.
Ramadan is a month of fasting observed by Muslims all over the world. It is a time of reflection, prayer, and spiritual growth. During this holy month, Muslims break their fast with an evening meal called Iftar. Millets are a nutritious and healthy alternative to rice and wheat, and they can be used to create a variety of delicious dishes for Iftar. Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are widely grown around the world. They are gluten-free and rich in fibre, protein, and other essential nutrients. Millets are also a good source of energy, making them an ideal food for Iftar. (Also read: Ramadan 2023: 5 healthy and lip-smacking recipes you must try )
Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Limited (Hotels Division), shared with HT Lifestyle, some tasty and healthy millet-based recipes that you can try for Iftar during Ramadan.
Millets based recipes for Iftar:
1. Jowar Aur Kathal Ka Haleem (Sorghum Haleem made with Jackfruit)
Ingredients:
Sorghum millet (whole): 1 cup
Raw Jackfruit: 2 cups
Urad Dal (without skin): ¼ cup
Chana dal: ¼ cup
Water: 5 cups
Milk: 3 cups
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
Cumin seeds: ¼ tsp
Ginger garlic paste: 2 tbsp
Green chili paste: 1 tbsp
Red chili powder: 1 tsp
Coriander powder : ½ tsp
Whole garam masala: 1 small piece each
Cashew nut: ½ cup
Onion (sliced and golden fried): 2 tbsp
Refined oil: 1 tbsp
Clarified butter (Ghee): 4 tbsp
Salt to taste
For Garnish
Fried onion slices: ½ tsp
Chopped mint: ½ tsp
Chopped green chili: ½ tsp
Lemon wedges: 2
Chopped coriander leaves: ½ tsp
Method:
1. Marinate the jackfruit with half of the ginger garlic paste, green chili paste, salt and turmeric powder.
2. Fry jack fruit in medium hot oil till cooked. Pull apart coarsely.
3. In thick bottom lagan/ pan add water, milk whole spices, soaked lentils and Sorghum boil till done.
4. Add cashew nuts. Cook till the water is almost soaked.
5. Grind it to a thick coarse paste.
6. In a lagan heat oil and crackle cumin seeds add ginger and garlic paste, chili paste and cooked lentil millet paste.
7. Add spice powders and adjust seasoning, cook on slow flame adding more milk if required till spices are cooked and mixtures form a homogeneous consistency. Add the golden fried onion and ghee to finish.
8. Serve garnished with fried onion slivers, chopped mint, chopped green chili, lemon wedges and chopped coriander leaves.
2. Lapsi Foxtail Millet (Kangana) Sweet Porridge Halwa
Ingredients:
Fox millet (Kangni) whole: 1 Cup
Yellow moong dal: 1/4th cup
Cardamom powder: 1 tsp
Jaggery: 1/4th cup
Clarified butter (ghee): 3 tbsp
Cashew nut: 2 tbsp
Method:
1. Heat heavy bottom pan; dry roast yellow moong dal until it turns light brown.
2. In the same heavy-bottomed pan add foxtail millet, yellow moong dal, jaggery and cardamom along with two cups of water. Cook covered with a lid, occasionally stirring the mixture.
3. Once the mixture is cooked (approx. 30 mins). Keep aside.
4. Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add cashew nut cook until golden brown, now add to the mixture of millet and lentils.
5. Stir well for 2 to 3 minutes let the mixture mix well. Best had warm garnished with cashew nut.
3. Ragi Barfi
Ingredients:
Aashirvaad Ragi flour: 15 g – 1 tsp
Jaggery: 20 g – 4 tsp
Almonds: 2 g – 2nos
Cashews: 2g – 2 nos
Milk: 10 ml – 2 tsp
Ghee: 5ml – 1 tsp
Method:
1. Heat ghee in a shallow kadhai and once melted combine the aashirvaad ragi flour until no lumps are seen.
2. Add the jaggery into the mix and allow it to melt while stirring continuously and add powdered almonds and cashews into the mixture and mix until evenly combined.
3. As the mixture starts to thicken add the milk and stir continuously.
4. Once the mixture becomes slightly firm and separates from the vessel pour it out onto a flat mold to about 1 inch thickness.
5. Once cooled cut into diamond shapes and optionally garnish with more almonds and cashews.