Are you eating your millets the right way? Nutritionist advises you to avoid these mistakes

Millets have been around for thousands of years and have been one of the oldest cultivated grains. There was a time when it was a staple in many parts of India, but got lost somewhere with the passage of time. However, like all good things, the 'supergrain' has made a strong comeback among wellness enthusiasts so much so that the year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Millet at the behest of Indian government. (Also read: Health benefits of consuming millets, the gluten-free superfood)

From Sorghum (jowar), proso (chena), pearl (bajra), foxtail (kakum), finger millet (ragi), browntop (korle), barnyard (sanwa) to little millet (moraiyo), all the members of the millet family offer a multitude of benefits. High in complex carbs, millets are counted among low GI foods that can prevent blood sugar spikes. The insoluble fibre in millets act as a prebiotic which introduces good bacteria in your gut. This bulks up your stool and keeps constipation at bay. Millets also help reduce bad cholesterol which is a risk factor for heart disease. A storehouse of several nutrients millets have Vitamin A, Vitamin B, phosphorous, potassium, antioxidants, niacin, calcium and iron.

Many people are going gaga over millets for reasons ranging from the grain being gluten free and fibre rich, nutritionist Anupama Menon in a conversation with HT Digital has pointed out that phytic acid in it is an anti-nutrient that could reduce absorption of other nutrients. Moreover, high fibre content and slow digestibility could play havoc with the gut of some people.

While millets are full of benefits and adding these wonder grains to your lifestyle can prevent many chronic diseases, one must be gradually introduce millets to the diet according to Menon, as millets could be troublesome for the digestive health for some people. However, soaking millets before eating could negate the disadvantages these grains pose.

"Based on research and dialogue, the nutrition community builds on information that is translated through various mediums adding on perspectives by experts. And so were born the worlds of the 'dairy free', 'vegan', 'gluten free', 'keto' and the like. While each of these are popular and well researched concepts with advantages to following it’s well laid out principles, we must never forget that each of us are different. Our digestive systems react differently to individual groups of food and there’s no rule in the book that says every product touted as being healthy has to work well for each one of us," says Anupama Menon.

"So each of us needs to look at every recommendation from experts with an eye of curiosity and experiment, and filter in only those that energise us, and have no negative impact on our gut, sleep or health," she adds.

All millets have a high fibre content and B-complex vitamins. They are rich in minerals like magnesium, calcium and potassium based on the kind of millet that makes them a solid force to contend with.

Millets must be soaked, introduced gradually to the diet

"The disadvantage is that they contain phytic acid which is an anti-nutrient that could reduce the absorption of other nutrients. But this could be tided over by soaking, sprouting or fermenting the millets which will break down the anti-nutrient and reduce its negative effects. The high fibre content and slow digestibility may cause havoc with the gut of some people. So it’s important to observe how one does on millets before adapting the grain frequently or as a substitute for wheat. It’s best to start with the lighter grains like Ragi and foxtail millets and then move onto a variety that includes Jowar and Bajra," says Menon on the right way to have millets and how to gradually introduce millets to the diet.

Millets must be avoided by people with thyroid issues

Menon says millets also contain goitrogens that may interfere with the absorption of iodine which could be reduced in the cooking process, yet not negated completely. Hence those with hypothyroidism must steer clear of millets.

"So while millets could be a great addition to your diet, it’s important to know how and how much. Use your gut as the guiding light to know what foods work for you. Like they say, 'your blood never lies', I say 'nor does your gut'," concludes Anupama Menon.