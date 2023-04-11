Summers are here and so is the festive season with the ongoing Ramadan and Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu, Pohela Boishakha, Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya ahead but during the hot summer months or during a workout, it can be challenging to maintain a sweat-free makeup look. However, with a few simple makeup tips, you can help prevent your makeup from melting off, keep your skin looking fresh and sweat-free and confidently wear makeup even during the hottest and most humid days. Makeup tips to look sweat free on Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu or Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 (Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Annie Munjaal, MD at Aashmeen Munjaal’s Star Makeup and Hair Academy, suggested:

- Start with a clean and moisturized face: Make sure your skin is clean and moisturized before applying makeup. Use a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt and oil from your skin, and then apply a lightweight moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

- Use a primer: Using a primer will create a smooth base for your makeup and help it last longer. Choose a primer that is oil-free and lightweight, which will prevent your skin from looking oily and shiny.

- Opt for lightweight, long-wearing products: Choose lightweight makeup products that are designed to last throughout the day. It is important to keep in mind that your skin may be more sensitive and prone to dehydration due to the fasting. Therefore, it may be helpful to choose lightweight and breathable makeup products that are also long-wearing and sweat-resistant. Look for water-resistant and sweat-proof formulas, especially for your foundation, concealer and powder.

- Set your makeup with powder: Use a translucent powder to set your makeup and prevent it from melting off. Focus on the areas where you tend to sweat the most, such as your T-zone and under your eyes.

- Keep blotting papers handy: Blotting papers are a great way to quickly remove excess oil and sweat from your skin without disturbing your makeup. Keep a pack in your purse so you can touch up throughout the day.

- Go easy on the eye makeup: Instead of heavy eye makeup, opt for a simple and natural look. Use waterproof mascara and a light-colored eyeshadow to create a fresh and effortless look.

- Use a setting spray: After applying your makeup, use a setting spray to lock it in place and keep it looking fresh. Look for a formula that is specifically designed to prevent sweat and oil from ruining your makeup.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Riya Monga Makeup Artist, recommended:

1. Moisturise well

The use of moisturizing cream should be an integral part of your daily routine. Using moisturizer regularly helps maintain moisture in the skin and avoid wrinkles. The need for proper hydration is most imperative during Ramadan as fasting leads to the loss of bodily fluids during the day. This needs to be replaced by a more intense moisturizing routine. So, make sure you do not skip using your moisturizer.

2. Maintaining a natural look

Keep your natural appearance as much as possible, especially during the day by persevering in the application of the daily skincare routine and using moisturizing creams and various skin nutrients and then adding some simple touches of foundation or concealer in places that contain some pigmentation such as around the mouth and nose and blending it well. You can define your eyes with a simple touch of eye shadow or else on the upper eyelid, using blush in gentle colours to give the skin some vitality within a simple and luxurious Ramadan style.

3. Give the skin some shine

Makeup is not complete without using highlighters next to the eye or on the cheek, which gives an exciting luster to the face but in the holy month of Ramadan, it is advisable to dispense with it and use some oils and natural care products or refreshing moisturizers for the skin, as they will give it a natural radiance and luster without the need to apply many layers of makeup. Take care to apply it after cleansing the skin well.

4. Sun protection is a must

Sunscreen should always remain in your bag as it is a light product and does not leave a visible effect on the skin because it provides your skin with protection from the harmful rays of the sun, which is the number one cause of skin diseases and it maintains the moisture and freshness of the skin due to its moisturizing properties. The sun's rays also increase the body's loss of fluids, which increases thirst and dehydration during the fasting period.

5. Take skincare time seriously

Many of us will agree that we cannot move outside our homes without our eyebrows done. The best way to give your face a little lift is drawing in the top of your brows with a pencil – stay away from really dark colours and use an ash brown tone instead. Always use a lip balm to keep your lips hydrated. If you need some colour, go for a really nude sheer tint.