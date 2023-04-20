Gold, silver prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya: Check latest rates on April 20

With Akshaya Tritiya festival in two days, the gold and silver prices rised marginally on Thursday, with 10 grams of 22 carat gold priced at ₹56,050, a ₹200 increased from yesterday's rate, Goodreturns website reported. This would mean, the pruchase of 100 grams gold today would cost the consumers ₹5,60,500 in India. In Delhi, the gold price is set at ₹ 56,200 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold while the same for 24 carat gold is ₹ 61,310.(File for representation)

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 carat gold will be sold at ₹61,150 – as compared to ₹60,920 on Wednesday. There are two types of gold traded in India, i.e, 24K and 22K. Accordingly, in Delhi, the gold price is set at ₹56,200 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold while the same for 24 carat gold is ₹61,310.

As for silver prices, 10 grams of the metal would be sold at ₹776, the data showed. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata had the metal priced at this rate, while in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru it was costlier at ₹810.

Here are the latest gold, silver prices in your cities:

Cities 24 carat gold (per 10 grams) Silver (per 10 grams) Chennai ₹ 61,800 ₹ 810 Mumbai ₹ 61,150 ₹ 776 Delhi ₹ 61,310 ₹ 776 Kolkata ₹ 61,150 ₹ 776 Bengaluru ₹ 61,200 ₹ 810 Hyderabad ₹ 61,150 ₹ 810

"Gold demand in the domestic market is likely to improve after recent correction in prices and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The precious metal is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. Its prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON