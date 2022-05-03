Home / India News / Akshaya Tritiya 2022 today: Do you know these 5 things about the festival?
The term Akshaya means ‘immortal or never ending’. Thus, endless sunshine and harmony is said to be received by the people who keep fast on this occasion. Here are 5 things to know about Akshaya Tritiya.
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: People buy gold on this day hoping to get blessed with wealth throughout the year.(Pinterest)
Published on May 03, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Huge gatherings are likely at temples and jewelry shops as people in India celebrate Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday. The propitious festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm by the Hindu and Jain communities all over the world every year. The significance of this festival is that it is believed that the line of destiny changes on this very day. Lord Vishnu and other Hindu gods are worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya.

Here are 5 things to know about Akshaya Tritiya

1. The term Akshaya means ‘immortal or never ending’. Thus, endless sunshine and harmony is said to be received by the people who keep fast on this occasion.

2. Akshaya Tritiya is known by different names in different parts of the country. In the state of Chhattisgarh, the occasion is celebrated by the name Akti. In the western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the festival is called Akha Teej.

3. According to beliefs, the God of money - Lord Kubera- prayed to Hindu Goddess Lakshmi (wealth and good fortune) on this day. Pleased by Lord Kuber’s devotion, she showered money and wealth on him on Akshay Tritiya.

4. People in India purchase gold, precious jewelry and make monetary investments on Akshaya Tritiya for the same belief. The beginning of new business ventures, partnerships and jobs on Akha Teej are also deemed very lucky.

5. Usually, Akshaya Tritiya and the birthday anniversary of Parashurama Jayanti (6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu) fall on the same day. This year too, Parashurama Jayanti will be marked today along with Akshaya Tritiya.

Topics
akshaya tritiya
