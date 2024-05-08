Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the city-wise auspicious timings to buy gold and silver, shubh muhurat for the festival

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya falls on Friday, May 10. Also known as Akha Teej, the auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. Since Akshaya means never diminishing, the benefits of chanting mantras, performing yajna, offering to ancestors, or charity on this day never diminish. According to beliefs, people who do these activities on Akshaya Tritiya get bestowed with never-ending good fortune and success. Akshaya Tritiya is also marked by practising rituals like buying gold and silver items because they are considered auspicious. Akshaya Tritiya 2022: People buy gold on this day hoping to get blessed with wealth throughout the year.(Pinterest)

Moreover, buying gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and success. So, if you plan on buying gold and silver, you should do it at an auspicious time. Check out shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya and city-wise timings for buying gold and silver.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 City-Wise Timings to Buy Gold and Silver:

New Delhi - 5:33 am to 12:18 pm

Gurugram - 5:34 am to 12:18 pm

Mumbai - 6:06 am to 12:35 pm

Noida - 5:33 am to 12:17 pm

Pune - 6:03 am to 12:31 pm

Chennai - 05:45 am to 12:06 pm

Jaipur - 5:42 am to 12:23 pm

Hyderabad - 5:46 am to 12:13 pm

Chandigarh - 5:31 am to 12:20 pm

Kolkata - 4:59 am to 11:33 pm

Bengaluru - 5:56 am to 12:16 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:01 am to 12:36 pm

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, here's the shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya celebrations:

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 5:33 am to 12:18 pm on May 10.

Akshaya Tritiya Tithi Starts - 4:17 am on May 10

Akshaya Tritiya Tithi Ends - 2:50 am on May 11

Timing to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya on May 10 - 4:17 am to 5:33 am

Timing to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya on May 11 - 5:33 am to 2:50 am

Shubha Choghadiya - 11:43 am to 1:05 am on May 11

Amrita Choghadiya - 1:05 am to 2:28 am on May 11