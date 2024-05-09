Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date, history and significance and all that you need to know about the festival

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a lot of pomp and granduer all over the country. Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be one of the most auspicious times of the year. This is the time when people buy jewellery, gold, silver, properties, vehicles or houses. It is believed that things bought on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya will never reduce in value. Akshaya means things that can never be damaged. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day and seek their blessings. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year.(Unsplash)

Date:

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year. The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja will start at 5:33 AM and will end at 12:13 PM on May 10.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, once Lord Krishna visited the Pandavas in their exile unannounced. For not preparing a grand feast to welcome Lord Krishna Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas fell on his feet and begged for his forgiveness. However, Lord Krishna took a single strand of a herb from the food bowl and forgave her. Then he blessed the Pandavas with the Akshaya Patra – the bowl which can never run out of food and offerings. According to another legend, Akshaya Tritiya is the day when Lord Kuber received the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma and was given the responsibility of safeguarding heaven's wealth.

Significance:

Devotees wake up early on this day and offer their puja to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. People also donate to the poor. Auspicious events are done on this day such as marriages, engagements or housewarming. People also start new ventures or open a new business on this auspicious day.