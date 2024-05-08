Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 auspicious things to buy on this day that will never decrease in value

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Also known as Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious times of the year. It is believed that things bought on Akshaya Tritiya will never decrease in value. Akshaya translates to things that can never get damaged. People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Akshaya Tritiya for this year will be observed on May 10. People observe the day with multiple rituals. From offering puja to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to starting auspicious things such as marriages, engagements, or a business. People also prefer to buy properties on this day or start a new venture. People buy gold, silver and other precious metals on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

People buy gold, silver and other precious metals on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that on this day, Lord Kuber was blessed by Lord shiva and Lord Brahma and was made the guard of heaven's wealth.

Things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya:

Gold: Gold, besides being an extremely precious metal and an important investment, holds a lot of traditional value. It is believed that gold bought on the day of Akshaya Tritiya will only increase in value.

New house: People believe that buying a new house on Akshaya Tritiya can bestow on them with the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. They believe that no misfortune can come with the things bought on this auspicious day.

New vehicle: In case you are planning to buy a new vehicle, it is best to check the shubh muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya and buy the vehicle.

Silver coin: This is believed to be a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. It is advised to offer the silver coin first to Goddess Lakshmi and then keep it safely in the locker with other essentials.

Earthen pot: Earthen pot symbolises money and wealth. It is important to perform puja of the earthen pot and fill it with akshat (unbroken rice) and haldi (turmeric) till next year.