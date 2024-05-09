Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on this day with friends and family

Akshaya Tritiya also referred to as Akti or Akha Teej is an annual spring festival celebrated by Jains and Hindus. It falls on the third day of the bright half of the Vaisakha month. This year, the auspicious occasion will be observed with great fervour on Friday, May 10. The term "Akshaya" signifies eternal or never diminishing, indicating that any religious rituals or acts of charity performed on this day are believed to yield everlasting benefits. Akshaya Tritiya holds immense importance in Hinduism, with the belief that it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, considered the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Additionally, some associate the festival with the day when Lord Ganesha commenced scribing the Mahabharata. Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Friday, March 10 this year.(Freepik)

If you and your family are celebrating Akshaya Tritiya, then here is our special collection of best wishes, heartfelt images, messages and greetings to share on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 5 auspicious things to buy on this day that will never decrease in value )

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 wishes, messages and images

May the golden blessings of Akshaya Tritiya light up your life with endless opportunities and prosperity that know no bounds!

May the blessings of Lord Vishnu fill your life with eternal happiness this Akshaya Tritiya.

As the sacred day of Akshaya Tritiya dawns, may your life sparkle with the eternal glow of prosperity and fulfillment.

On this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, may your life be filled with abundance and good fortune.

Let the auspicious energies of Akshaya Tritiya bless you with the strength to overcome challenges and the courage to chase your dreams relentlessly.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Akshaya Tritiya filled with love and prosperity.

As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, may each moment be a reminder of life's infinite possibilities and the endless blessings that surround you.

May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi shower upon you on Akshaya Tritiya and always.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya from me and mine to you and yours. May this year bring wealth and prosperity to you.

May the festival bring luck and prosperity in your life, Happy Akshay Tritiya.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, may your life shine brighter than gold with prosperity and happiness.

May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavors. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.