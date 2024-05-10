Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Predictions: Here's how you should invest today based on your sun sign

The auspicious muhurta of Akshaya Trithiya 2024 will start from 5:33 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on May 10, 2024. Per experts, here is a list of things you can purchase for this Akshaya Trithiya based on your sun sign. Akshaya Tritiya 2024 predictions for all zodiac signs.(Twitter/streetgains)

Today, you may find investing in silver and gold advantageous because they offer stability and potential appreciation. For those considering home renovations, acquiring new furniture and decorative items can enhance aesthetics and functionality. By carefully selecting pieces that align with one's style, one can create a home environment that reflects one's unique taste. Such investments not only improve living spaces but also have the potential to increase property value over time.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

To maximize the benefits of Akshaya Tritiya, Taurus individuals are advised to concentrate on acquiring real estate-related assets today. Investing in properties or land would be particularly auspicious and could yield significant long-term returns.

Gemini

This Akshaya Tritiya presents a propitious opportunity to invest in new clothing, a choice that aligns well with the occasion. Additionally, many may find it beneficial to explore purchasing electronic appliances for their home or workplace and consider acquiring vehicles.

Cancer

For Cancerians observing Akshaya Tritiya, the traditional choice of investing in silver and gold holds great appeal. Additionally, considering the purchase of property or land for personal investment could be a favourable option worth exploring.

Leo

Today, you are advised to exercise caution when it comes to investments in Akshaya Tritiya. However, to invite prosperity and good fortune, acquiring a silver or brass idol of Lord Vishnu could be a meaningful choice.

Virgo

Akshaya Tritiya offers an opportunity to consider purchasing items related to silver and gold. Also, if you have a penchant for jewellery and beauty products, you can indulge in shopping according to your preferences today.

Libra

Today, Librans are encouraged to avoid investing in gold or silver this Akshaya Tritiya, as it may not be considered auspicious. Instead, investing in land or property could be a more favourable choice for those seeking to enhance their financial status.

Scorpio

It appears to be a promising day for Scorpios interested in investing their finances in assets such as gold, silver, brass, or copper. It is believed that such acquisitions have the potential to bolster one's financial prospects for the future.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians eagerly awaiting the purchase of electronic items, as today presents an auspicious opportunity. Bringing home new electronic devices on this day is believed to usher in positivity and good luck, making it an ideal time to fulfill such desires.

Capricorn

Capricorns are encouraged to consider investing their finances in machinery items and vehicles on this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Additionally, acquiring idols made of brass or copper can enhance positivity within the home or workplace, making it a favorable time to make such purchases.

Aquarius

Today is an ideal opportunity to invest in long-lasting assets such as property, land, or homes. Additionally, purchasing new clothing on this auspicious day can also be a favorable choice, adding to the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

Pisces

It's advisable to refrain from making significant investments in land or property for you today. Instead, consider investing in gold or silver items, as they are believed to bring auspiciousness and prosperity into your life on this occasion.

(Disclaimer: The views in this article are based on general assumptions. Viewer's discretion is advised.)