Chef Vikas Khanna gifts Mysore Sandal soap to Anne Hathaway, House of Mysore Sandal celebrates Karnataka’s 'pride'

In a poignant celebration of Indian heritage and personal memories, renowned chef Vikas Khanna presented Hollywood star Anne Hathaway with the iconic Mysore Sandalwood Soap at his famed New York restaurant, Bungalow. Mysore Sandal’s team expressed their honor in being part of this meaningful gesture.(X/Vikas Khanna)

The gift was more than just a token of admiration. It symbolized emotional connection to his late sister, Radha, whose love for Hathaway’s films provided comfort during her battle with illness. Along with the soap, Khanna gifted a handcrafted marble box from Agra and the book Kiss in Kashmir.

The gift was not just a token of appreciation but also a tribute to a cherished memory for Khanna. In an emotional Instagram post, the celebrated chef shared that he had once watched The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City countless times with his late sister, Radha, while she was in the hospital. Radha was a huge fan of Anne Hathaway, and her laughter during those moments was the greatest source of comfort for Khanna during a challenging time.

Khanna reflected on the emotional journey of deleting the films from his computer after his sister’s passing, as the memories were too painful. However, when Anne Hathaway visited his restaurant, Bungalow, the memories flooded back, and Khanna felt immense joy in serving her. To commemorate the moment, he shared a touching photo of his sister, photoshopped next to Hathaway, as if she were present.

House of Mysore Sandal responds

Mysore Sandal’s team expressed their honor in being part of this meaningful gesture, recognizing it as a celebration of Karnataka's pride on a global stage.

“This moment celebrates the timeless legacy of Karnataka’s pride on a global stage. Mysore Sandal Soap continues to connect hearts worldwide with its unmatched purity & fragrance, embodying the rich heritage of Karnataka”, House of Mysore Sandal wrote on X.

The Mysore Sandal Soap, known for its unmatched purity and fragrance, has long been a symbol of Karnataka’s rich heritage. The soap has built a global reputation and continues to connect people worldwide.

