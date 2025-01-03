Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Asia’s most traffic-congested cities, drivers spend over 132 extra hours annually: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 03, 2025 10:12 AM IST

Despite being a major tech hub with rapid urban development, Bengaluru continues to grapple with severe traffic issues.

Bengaluru has earned a dubious distinction, ranking among the worst cities in Asia for traffic congestion. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, drivers in the city spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers.

Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (file)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (file)(PTI)

This adds up to approximately 132 additional hours each year spent in traffic during peak hours, as reported by NDTV.

Despite being a major tech hub with rapid urban development, Bengaluru continues to grapple with severe traffic issues. The city’s expanding population and infrastructure have not been enough to alleviate road congestion, making travel slower than many other cities in Asia.

In comparison, Pune, ranks second in the region, with an average of 27 minutes and 50 seconds needed to cover the same distance. Manila (Philippines) and Taichung (Taiwan) follow closely behind, with average travel times of 27 minutes 20 seconds and 26 minutes 50 seconds respectively.

The TomTom Traffic Index, which surveyed 387 cities across 55 countries, provides an insightful analysis of global traffic conditions, evaluating not just travel times but also fuel costs and CO2 emissions. This valuable resource aims to help drivers, urban planners, and policymakers address the challenges posed by traffic congestion worldwide.

Interestingly, last year, London topped the global rankings as the slowest city for driving, with an average travel time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds for every 10 kilometers.

(Also Read: Several ambitious projects undertaken for Bengaluru’s progress remain unfinished)

New website with traffic real-time updates

The Bengaluru Traffic Police unveiled a redesigned website on Friday, aiming to offer citizens a more seamless and accessible online experience for traffic-related services.

According to PTI, the revamped platform, available at https://btp.karnataka.gov.in, introduces a modern interface, improved navigation, and advanced features designed to make traffic management and enforcement services more efficient, officials announced.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Traffic Police launches new website with real-time updates and smarter features)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On