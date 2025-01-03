Bengaluru Asia’s most traffic-congested cities, drivers spend over 132 extra hours annually: Report

Bengaluru has earned a dubious distinction, ranking among the worst cities in Asia for traffic congestion. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, drivers in the city spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers. Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (file)(PTI)

This adds up to approximately 132 additional hours each year spent in traffic during peak hours, as reported by NDTV.

Despite being a major tech hub with rapid urban development, Bengaluru continues to grapple with severe traffic issues. The city’s expanding population and infrastructure have not been enough to alleviate road congestion, making travel slower than many other cities in Asia.

In comparison, Pune, ranks second in the region, with an average of 27 minutes and 50 seconds needed to cover the same distance. Manila (Philippines) and Taichung (Taiwan) follow closely behind, with average travel times of 27 minutes 20 seconds and 26 minutes 50 seconds respectively.

The TomTom Traffic Index, which surveyed 387 cities across 55 countries, provides an insightful analysis of global traffic conditions, evaluating not just travel times but also fuel costs and CO2 emissions. This valuable resource aims to help drivers, urban planners, and policymakers address the challenges posed by traffic congestion worldwide.

Interestingly, last year, London topped the global rankings as the slowest city for driving, with an average travel time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds for every 10 kilometers.

New website with traffic real-time updates

The Bengaluru Traffic Police unveiled a redesigned website on Friday, aiming to offer citizens a more seamless and accessible online experience for traffic-related services.

According to PTI, the revamped platform, available at https://btp.karnataka.gov.in, introduces a modern interface, improved navigation, and advanced features designed to make traffic management and enforcement services more efficient, officials announced.

