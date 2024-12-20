Anne Hathaway visits Vikas Khanna's NY restaurant, he tells her about his sister. See post

Chef Vikas Khanna has penned a long note after actor Anne Hathaway recently visited Bungalow, his restaurant in New York. Taking to Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared a picture with Anne and several other people as they posed infront of his restaurant. He also opened up about how his meeting with the actor left him extremely emotional. (Also Read | Anne Hathaway reflects on third collaboration with Christopher Nolan) Vikas Khanna posed for a photo with Anne Hathaway outside his restaurant.

Vikas shares pic with Anne, photoshops his late sister's pic

In his post, he recalled how Anne's film The Devil Wears Prada worked as a "painkiller" for his sister Radhika. She died on February 28, 2022, due to multiple organ failure after battling Lupus for years. Vikas also photoshopped his sister's picture in the photo. Sharing the photo, Vikas captioned it, "I still remember the day I had to delete all the Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City files from my computer. I had saved them to watch on loop with my sister while sitting by her hospital bed."

Vikas remembers his Radhika

"I’ve lost count of how many times Radha, @sammahmood, and I watched those movies together. She absolutely loved @annehathaway and knew every single line from The Devil Wears Prada by heart. Reciting those dialogues brought her so much joy—her happiest moments during those times. Somehow, I learned them all by heart too. Watching her laugh was the best painkiller," he continued.

Vikas talks about Anne, thanks her

Vikas added, "When the time came, I deleted every file and tried to forget those lines, as the memories were too much to bear. But tonight, when my beloved @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad brought Anne to Bungalow, it all came flooding back. Every line, every laugh."

"And somehow, I was so happy to feed her. Cooking and serving are the only ways I know how to express love and gratitude. Thank you, Anne, for giving her those moments of happiness—when we’d laugh and say, 'Everybody wants to be us'. I photoshopped my Radha into the photo, right next to her hero. I know she was there with us tonight," concluded his note.

About Vikas' restaurant

Set in New York, Vikas' restaurant Bungalow has managed to become an audience favourite in a short span of time. It was opened in March 2024. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted enjoying the restaurant's culinary delights. Priyanka shared a glimpse of the restaurant and thanked the chef for offering her a taste of home. She visited the Indian restaurant with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, manager Anjula Acharia, and friends.