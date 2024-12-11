Anne Hathaway reflects on third collaboration with Christopher Nolan: 'It feels like I'm doing something right'

What Anne said about Nolan

Having previously worked together on 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) and 'Interstellar' (2014), the Oscar-winning actress expressed her excitement and gratitude about being part of Nolan's upcoming event film, slated for release in 2026.

As per Deadline, in an interview, Hathaway shared her joy about joining Nolan's creative world once again. "I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate," she said, adding, "It fills me with so much joy ... I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself."

‘I never let myself hope…’

Hathaway, who has forged a strong personal and professional bond with the director, also reflected on the significance of being invited back for a third collaboration. "Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen," she explained, adding, "That it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right," reported Deadline.

Hathaway's first major collaboration with Nolan came in 2012 when she portrayed Selina Kyle (Catwoman) in 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

Her second was in 'Interstellar' (2014), where she played Dr Amelia Brand, a NASA scientist and astronaut.

In March, she referred to Nolan as an "angel," crediting him with offering her one of the best roles of her career during a difficult time.

She recalled how the support she received from Nolan had a profound impact on her career trajectory. "I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect," Hathaway shared in an interview, adding, "And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me," according to Deadline.

The actress will be joining an already star-studded cast for Nolan's upcoming film, which also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland.

Details about the plot remain largely under wraps.

Set for an Imax release on July 17, 2026, the upcoming film will follow in the footsteps of Nolan's previous blockbusters, many of which have premiered in mid-July.

As per Deadline, production for the movie is expected to begin in early 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)