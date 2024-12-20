Mysore Sandal Soap to come up with new packaging and logo after 40 years: Report

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned enterprise behind the legendary Mysore Sandal Soap, is gearing up for significant changes in 2025. Mysore Sandal Soap

From revamping its branding to widening its market reach, the 108-year-old company is embracing a new era of growth.

According to The New Indian Express, KSDL is planning to onboard nearly 480 new distributors, enabling it to enter previously untapped regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Gujarat, and Punjab. This move aims to make its flagship product, Mysore Sandal Soap, a household name across the country, rather than limiting its stronghold to the southern states.

Interestingly, despite being a Karnataka-based product, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu outpace Karnataka in sales.

“Southern states remain our primary market, contributing around 81 per cent of our revenue. This is largely due to a long-standing cultural affinity and our focused marketing efforts,” said KSDL Managing Director Dr. Prashanth PKM according to TNIE.

In addition to its expansion, the soap’s iconic packaging, known for its red-and-green box and the tagline, “The only soap with 100% pure sandalwood oil,” will see a fresh redesign. The company is set to introduce a new logo and tagline, marking the first significant change in over 40 years.

KSDL also plans to modernize its distribution strategy. “We’re moving beyond traditional sales methods. By partnering with e-commerce platforms, our products will be more accessible nationwide. We’re also placing them in malls and Metro stations across major cities like Delhi and Hyderabad to attract a diverse consumer base,” Dr. Prashanth explained.

Despite its strong legacy, KSDL continues to innovate and diversify. The company offers products ranging from incense sticks to cleaning solutions, but Mysore Sandal Soap remains its undisputed bestseller. “This soap is more than just a product; it’s a symbol of heritage,” he added.

In March 2024, KSDL recorded a historic turnover of ₹1,500 crore, the highest in its history. Officials credit this success to an expanded product range and a more aggressive approach to marketing.

With its upcoming initiatives, KSDL is not only poised to strengthen its presence across India but also to redefine the image of one of Karnataka’s most cherished brands.

