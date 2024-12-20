Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Consulate in Bengaluru set to open in January: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 11:30 AM IST

The US had previously announced plans to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, confirmed that the United States is actively working towards fulfilling its pledge to establish a Consulate in Bengaluru by January.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (X/@USAmbIndia)
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (X/@USAmbIndia)

During an interactive session hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday, Garcetti highlighted that the US is the only major country without a consulate in Bengaluru, which has been a key point of focus, PTI reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic disrupted for hours after truck driver abandons 16-wheeler on NICE-Hosur road following police clash)

The US had previously announced plans to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Garcetti expressed optimism about the progress, stating, “We’re committed to opening the consulate in Bengaluru, and we hope to make an announcement soon.”

He also noted that the US already has a Foreign Commercial Service office in the city, reinforcing the growing ties between the two nations.

(Also Read: IIM Bangalore caste discrimination row: Karnataka govt directs police action against officials)

In 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra visited the United States of America and met President Joe Biden, they announced two new US consulates in India.

Earlier, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the US Consulate would help at least four to five lakh people from Karnataka to get visa-related work done in the city.

He said, “The people of Bengaluru had to go to Chennai, Hyderabad or New Delhi to get any US visa-related work. It used to cost them anywhere between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. Even after having the largest number of students and techies who commute to the United States, Bengaluru did not have a consulate. We are fully happy about the Whitehouse announcement, and I thank PM Narendra Modi for making it possible. The US consulate in Bengaluru will help four to five lakh people in Karnataka every year to get their visa stampings done, without travelling outside the state.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On