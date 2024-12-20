Two arrested in Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling agile Gibbons by stuffing them into a bag

On Thursday, Customs officials at Bengaluru airport arrested two people for allegedly smuggling agile Gibbons by stuffing them into a trolley bag. The accused are identified as Mohammad Ansar and Syed Pasha, the residents of Bengaluru who were travelling from Kuala Lumpur, and they are currently being investigated. The agile Gibbons were seized at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday

Also Read - Visa woes to ease as US consulate set to open in Bengaluru by January, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hails 'milestone'

According to the customs department, the Gibbons are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and smuggling them would lead to strict punishment. “SIIB, AP&ACC arrested 2 pax from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting to smuggle 4 agile Gibbons in trolley bags seized on 17.12.24 at KIA. The species is protected under App. I of CITES and Sch. IV of Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” a statement from the customs department said.

There have been frequent incidents where smugglers were caught while importing and exporting rare species in Bengaluru airport as demand for such animals has drastically increased globally. Petting rare animals has become a trend in urban households, leading smugglers to bring such spices from foreign nations and sell them for exorbitant prices.

Also Read - US Consulate in Bengaluru set to open in January: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

Forty animals seized earlier from Bengaluru airport

In November, customs authorities intercepted two passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Flight MH0192 late at night. The duo was detained after they attempted to cross the green channel with two trolley bags. After inspection, officers discovered a shocking assortment of wildlife stuffed in appalling conditions. A total of 40 rare and endangered animals being smuggled into India from Malaysia. The first bag contained 24 animals, including Aldabra giant tortoises, red-footed tortoises, beaded lizards, shingle-back skinks, juvenile rhinoceros iguanas, and the rare Albino bat. The second bag contained 16 creatures, such as Lutino iguanas, agile Gibbons, baby American alligators, and baby leopard tortoises. These species, listed under various appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), were all found alive.