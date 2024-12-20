Visa woes to ease as US consulate set to open in Bengaluru by January, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hails 'milestone'

The long-awaited establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru is set to become a reality by January, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti announced. This development addresses a significant gap for Bengaluru residents, who have had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa-related services. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who played a key role in championing this cause, expressed his elation on X (formerly Twitter) and said,“For years, Bengaluru—the IT capital contributing 40 per cent of India’s IT revenue—lacked a US Consulate, forcing residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa work. I made it my Mission to fulfill this as the MP for this wonderful city.”

Surya credited External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their decisive efforts in making this long-standing demand a reality. He shared that he had advocated for this in 2019, referring to Dr. Jaishankar's support as a “no-brainer and a compelling ask.”

He also highlighted the critical role played by PM Modi during his 2023 US visit, stating, “After persistent efforts and PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji's decisive push, the establishment of the consulate was finalized on a reciprocal basis.”

Ambassador Garcetti, during an interactive session with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), called the absence of a US Consulate in Bengaluru a glaring oversight for a city that is a global hub for technology and innovation.

With the new consulate, visa processing for Bengaluru's residents is expected to become significantly more convenient, reflecting the deepening ties between India and the US.

