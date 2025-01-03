Bengaluru’s illegal buildings face power cuts as BESCOM cracks down: Report

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of unauthorized constructions in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has decided to cut electricity connections to properties that violate building regulations. In November 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revealed around 200 unauthorized buildings across the city. (Representational Image)

According to a Deccan Herald report, this action will be implemented only upon formal requests from civic authorities, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), statutory bodies, and panchayat departments.

In a recent directive, BESCOM chief general manager emphasized that power disconnections will follow a seven-day notice to the violators, the report added. The directive further warned that non-compliance by field officers in implementing such orders would invite strict action.

Drawing legal authority from the Indian Electricity Act and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) Code, BESCOM’s move aligns with provisions allowing utility disconnection for non-adherence to building norms.

The Supreme Court recently issued nationwide guidelines reinforcing this approach. It ruled that banks must verify occupancy certificates before sanctioning loans for buildings and directed service providers to withhold water, electricity, and sewage connections unless such certificates are presented.

App to identify building violations

In November 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revealed around 200 unauthorized buildings across the city. This came after the collapse of an under-construction building in Babusapalya that claimed nine lives. The survey, which began on October 29, aimed to identify violations and enhance safety in the city’s rapidly expanding urban landscape, The Hindu reported.

Tushar Giri Nath, the Chief Commissioner of the BBMP, spoke to reporters on the matter and announced that the Revenue Department had developed a specialized mobile app to streamline the identification of building violations. Initially designed for property tax purposes, the app now serves a dual function — allowing BBMP officials to cross-check building plans and detect deviations from approved designs, the report noted.

The app pulls up property details instantly when a photo of a building is uploaded. This makes it possible to compare the current structure with its sanctioned plan, revealing any discrepancies in a matter of minutes, the publication stated.