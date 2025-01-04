Menu Explore
Bengaluru to experience severe cold wave, temperatures expected to drop to 10.2°C: IMD

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 08:59 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature in some parts of Bengaluru could dip to 10.2°C on Saturday.

Bengaluru is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures, leading to severe cold conditions over the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature in some parts of the city could dip to 10.2°C on Saturday.

The last major temperature dip in December occurred on December 24, 2011, when the temperature dropped to 12.8°C in Bengaluru. (Pic for representation)
Why sudden dip in temperature?

This sharp decline in temperatures is attributed to the ongoing cold wave sweeping across North India, which is affecting weather patterns in the tech capital. The forecasted low is well below the average January temperature of 15.8°C for Bengaluru.

IMD has also issued a warning about dense fog affecting visibility in the city, especially during the early morning hours, urging caution for commuters. In fact, Bengaluru’s lowest-ever recorded temperature is 7.8°C, which occurred on January 13, 1884.

In more recent years, the coldest temperatures recorded in January were 12°C on January 16, 2012, and 12.3°C on January 15, 2019. Just last month, on December 16-17, temperatures dropped to 12.2°C in some areas, marking the coldest December in the city in the last 14 years. This recent drop could be surpassed in the coming days.

The last major temperature dip in December occurred on December 24, 2011, when the temperature dropped to 12.8°C. Looking ahead, IMD forecasts a continued cold wave across Karnataka, with temperatures expected to decrease by 2°C over the next two days in interior regions.

However, no significant temperature changes are expected for the coastal areas of the state, according to the IMD’s weather outlook.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
