Bengaluru freezes: Mercury dips to 12.2°C in some areas, lowest temperature in 14 Years

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2024 09:55 AM IST

The Uttarahalli and Hemmigenpura areas in Bengaluru recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius between December 16 and 17 and the cold spell is likely to continue.

The cold spell in Bengaluru is giving shivers to the residents as the minimum temperature dropped to 12.2 degrees Celsius in a few areas in the city between December 16 and 17. This is said to be the lowest temperature of Bengaluru in the last 14 years, and there are speculations that the temperature might even record a new low further.

The last significant drop in December temperatures was on December 24, 2011, when the mercury fell to 12.8°C.
The last significant drop in December temperatures was on December 24, 2011, when the mercury fell to 12.8°C.((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to a report in Deccan Herald, The Uttarahalli and Hemmigenpura areas recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius between December 16 and 17. Weather specialists have linked Karnataka's current chilly conditions to northerly winds driven by a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and the adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal. This cold spell is anticipated to continue until December 20, after which the cyclonic system is expected to weaken.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall over Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on December 19 and 20 due to the prevailing weather system.

Climate likely to get warmer

Speaking to the publication, IMD scientist FN Puviarasan said that Bengaluru is likely to experience a warmer climate further but the temperature is expected to dip in the month of January. He said, “In Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, the temperatures will slightly increase in the last leg of December. However, the cold spell will be back in January and temperatures will see a decline across the state again.”

The IMD predicted that Tuesday night's minimum temperature could be 12.4°C. According to a few reports, the last significant drop in December temperatures was on December 24, 2011, when the mercury fell to 12.8°C. Historical data from the IMD suggests that Bengaluru’s coldest-ever temperature was 7.8°C, recorded on January 13, 1884.

