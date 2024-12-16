Bengaluru set to experience coldest December night since 2010 tomorrow: Report

Bengaluru is set to experience an exceptionally chilly December night this week, with temperatures poised to drop to their lowest levels since 2010. The unusually cold December weather has been attributed to recent persistent rains.(Anagha Deshpande_HT)

According to Indian Express, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the minimum temperature on Tuesday night could reach 12.4°C—breaking a 14-year record. The last significant drop in December temperatures was on December 24, 2011, when the mercury fell to 12.8°C, the report added.

Typically, Bengaluru’s December nights hover around an average minimum of 15.7°C. However, on Sunday, the city recorded a minimum of 15.5°C. The HAL airport area saw a slightly cooler 14.7°C, while temperatures at Bengaluru International Airport dipped to 14.5°C.

The report further added that for the coming days, the IMD forecasts mostly clear skies with fog or mist in some areas during the early morning. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover around 27°C, with nighttime lows likely settling at 16°C.

Historical data from the IMD reveals that Bengaluru’s coldest-ever temperature was 7.8°C, recorded on January 13, 1884.

Bengaluru weather today

The temperature in Bangalore today, is 23.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.36 °C and 25.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34 per cent and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06.34 AM and will set at 05.56 PM. Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city.

