Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru residents cut pothole-themed cake to express outrage over bad roads. Watch video

ByAnagha Deshpande
Dec 16, 2024 10:39 AM IST

This stretch connecting Gunjur, Varthur, and Belagere to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has become a daily nightmare for commuters.

In a creative form of protest, around 200 residents from Bengaluru’s Panathur area took to the streets on Saturday, cutting a cake designed to mimic a pothole-ridden road. Their demonstration brought attention to the deteriorating condition of the infamous S-Cross Road, urging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take swift action to widen the road and resolve the long-standing pothole problem.

Exactly a year ago, on December 14, 2023, over 500 residents protested by forming a human chain along the Belagere-Panathur stretch.(X/@BalagereConnect)
Exactly a year ago, on December 14, 2023, over 500 residents protested by forming a human chain along the Belagere-Panathur stretch.(X/@BalagereConnect)

The 1.5 km stretch connecting Gunjur, Varthur, and Belagere to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has become a daily nightmare for commuters, The Hindu reported. This stretch, especially near the 100-meter Railway Under Bridge, is plagued by potholes and poor conditions.

Exactly a year ago, on December 14, 2023, over 500 residents protested by forming a human chain along the Belagere-Panathur stretch, demanding that the road be widened. Now, a year later, these residents are once again expressing their frustration.

(Also Read: Bengaluru realtor arrested for posing as Lokayukta office employee to manipulate property deal: Report)

Watch the video here:

How did the residents react?

Residents of the area shared videos on social media highlighting their plight, with one user commenting, "Pathetic road condition... full muddy road... nightmare for 2-wheelers."

Many X users reacted strongly to the situation. One user wrote, "It should be celebrated throughout the city. No concerned ministers or government employees want to face these issues. All accountable departments fail to address the problem, even as general employees pay the highest taxes and yet face the worst roads and lack of infrastructure."

Another resident added, "Being a tax-paying person for years, roads should have been a basic requirement. But in Benagaluru (Balagere), it has become a luxury. This cake-cutting celebration is not just for one year of suffering but represents at least 10 years of hardship—and many more to come."

Misappropriation of funds

Allegations of large-scale corruption recently surfaced as the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Forum filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against nine individuals, including serving and retired IAS officers and contractors.

The alleged misappropriation involves funds totaling 46,300 crore, released for road development projects under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The forum’s president, Ramesh NR, submitted the complaint on Tuesday, urging the ED to investigate the misuse of funds allocated between 2013 and the 2023-24 financial year.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body plans 10-km expressway from Banashankari to NICE road: Report)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On