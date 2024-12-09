Bengaluru civic body plans 10-km expressway from Banashankari to NICE road: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is moving forward with plans to address mounting traffic congestion on Kanakapura Road by proposing a 10-km expressway connecting Banashankari to NICE Road. The project aims to ease the flow of vehicles on one of Bengaluru’s busiest corridors.

Estimated at ₹1,200 crore, the project aims to ease the flow of vehicles on one of Bengaluru’s busiest corridors, The New Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the expressway has gained urgency following a directive from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who emphasised the need for an alternative route due to the constraints posed by ongoing Metro construction on Kanakapura Road. In a letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Shivakumar highlighted the severe traffic issues faced by commuters and suggested utilizing the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) pipeline road for the new infrastructure, the report added.

“Kanakapura Road is a major link to Bengaluru city, and the rising traffic has caused significant hardships. As Metro construction limits the feasibility of grade separators, an alternative arrangement is necessary. A flyover along the BWSSB pipeline road, parallel to the current stretch, will ease this pressure,” Shivakumar stated, according to TNIE.

BBMP officials confirmed that tenders will soon be floated for the DPR, with senior engineers underscoring the critical need for this expressway, the report added.

₹ 46,300 crore misused in Bengaluru road projects

Recently, allegations of large-scale corruption surfaced as the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Forum filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against nine individuals, including serving and retired IAS officers and contractors.

The alleged misappropriation involves funds totaling ₹46,300 crore, released for road development projects under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), ANI reported.

The forum’s president, Ramesh NR, submitted the complaint on Tuesday, urging the ED to investigate the misuse of funds allocated between 2013 and the 2023-24 financial year.

The accused are alleged to have siphoned off the money intended for crucial road development works across Bengaluru.

