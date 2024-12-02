Bengaluru resident gets BBMP to fix a drainage issue in just one day. Here's how he did it

A Bengaluru resident living in Malleshwaram successfully resolved a foul-smelling drainage issue within a day after raising a complaint with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The resident also discovered that BBMP has an app that can make the process even easier for future complaints.

The resident, who initially believed the smell was caused by a dead animal, noticed the stench worsening over several days before deciding to take action.

Here’s what he did

The resident shared on Reddit that he visited the BBMP website and clicked on the "Grievance" section. After sending a "Hi" message to the listed WhatsApp number, they received a call about an hour later from a BBMP representative who asked for details about the problem. The representative then provided the resident with the contact number for their ward’s helpline, his post read.

The resident called the helpline, explaining the issue in detail. By early the next morning, the drainage management squad was on-site. They discovered a blockage in the drainage system causing water stagnation. The team quickly fixed the issue, and the smell disappeared after about an hour of repair work.

This quick response from BBMP showcases how efficient civic services can resolve problems promptly with just a few steps from concerned citizens.

Check out his post here:

How did Reddit users react to the post?

The story has sparked positive reactions from residents, with many expressing appreciation for the BBMP's swift action and encouraging others to follow the process.

A reader commented, "No city is perfect... it's all our duty to improvise it step by step... thanks for sharing the procedure to raising the complaint. Happy to read something good about this beautiful city."

Another responded, "Exactly as soon as I read Malleshwaram I was like yup, that's why. Thanks for sharing. Great to hear. I will try doing the same."

Some even suggested extending the story’s reach: "So nice to hear about this. Can you please share it on Twitter too (if you have an account)? I think giving positive feedback is just as important as criticism, and Twitter has a larger audience."

