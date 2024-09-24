Malleshwaram murder: Key suspect identified in Bengaluru murder case

Police have identified a suspect from West Bengal in connection with the murder of 29-year-old woman in Malleshwaram, home minister G Parameshwara said on Monday. A woman’s body was found dismembered and stashed in a refrigerator in Malleshwaram area, Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI)

On Saturday, the dismembered body of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi Das from Jharkhand was found stashed in a refrigerator in a flat in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area. The body was first discovered by the landlord of the victim who had entered the flat to find out the source of the foul stench that had been pervading the neighbourhood for over two days.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Parameshwara said: “We have collected some vital information, which I cannot disclose now. However, we will soon apprehend those involved.”

The minister further said: “While the prime suspect has been identified, more details are still being collected. The individual they believe is responsible is reportedly from West Bengal. We are working swiftly to secure his arrest.”

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda confirmed that the suspect is not from Karnataka. “The prime suspect has been identified, but as the investigation is ongoing, we cannot reveal further information at this time,” he said, adding that teams have been deployed to track down the accused.

The maggot-infested body Mahalakshmi’s body was discovered by her mother, Meena Rana, and elder sister on September on Saturday. The two had visited her flat after receiving complaints from the building owner about a foul smell. “When I opened the door, I found my daughter’s body cut into pieces. I last saw her during the Rakshabandhan festival, and since then, her phone had been switched off,” Meena told reporters.

Mahalakshmi’s estranged husband has raised suspicions about a man she knew, according to police. The investigations have also revealed a troubled relationship between Mahalakshmi and her estranged husband, Hemant Das. Earlier in February, Mahalakshmi had filed a complaint against Das, accusing him of physical assault. Das countered by filing a complaint against her, alleging she was involved in an extramarital affair. Both complaints were registered as Non-Cognisable Reports (NCR), and family members had attempted to mediate between the couple.

The crime has triggered political reactions, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the Congress-led state government for what it said is a breakdown of law and order. The BJP’s Karnataka wing took to X, accusing the government of failure in maintaining public safety.

“Under @INCKarnataka rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led @siddaramaiah government,” read the post.

The case has rekindled concerns about women’s safety in Bengaluru, with Parameshwara acknowledging that more needs to be done to protect women in the city. “While we have installed CCTV cameras in areas frequented by women and are taking other precautions, incidents like this show that we must remain vigilant. All police stations have been alerted to increase their focus on women’s safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in, urging the Bengaluru police to expedite the investigation. The commission has requested a detailed report within three days and called for a thorough and swift investigation into the case. “We have directed the state police to ensure a time-bound investigation and immediate arrest of those involved,” the NCW stated in a press release.