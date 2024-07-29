Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar indicated that a 250-meter skydeck is likely to be constructed near Bengaluru’s NICE road. He also said that this skydeck will be a major tourist attraction in Bengaluru. Bengaluru's massive Skydeck project likely to come up near NICE Road: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, “The Skydeck is one of the major projects that draws tourists to Bengaluru. The massive structure requires 25 acres of land. We are planning to construct it near NICE road as all Bengaluru MLAs have agreed to it. The exact location is yet to be finalized.”

Also Read - How the skydeck project might affect plans for a second airport in south Bengaluru: Report

Shivakumar also said that the land is currently with NICE road promoters. "The Supreme Court said that NICE road promoters are supposed to transfer 200 acres to the Karnataka government. So the exact location will also be finalised soon,” he added.

Also Read - After tunnels, DCM DK Shivakumar proposes 250-metre-tall Skydeck in Bengaluru | Watch video

Earlier, authorities rounded off three locations for the construction of the Skydeck project – Hemmigepura (near NICE road), the Jnana Bharathi campus and Kommaghatta. The 25-acre site in Hemmigepura, currently managed by NICE, reportedly gained broad approval from the state Cabinet members as it offers a panoramic view of the Turahalli Forest and is conveniently located near the NICE Road, with the Thalaghattapura Metro station about five kilometres away.

Meanwhile, there is an argument that this sky deck project might affect the second airport that will likely come up in Bengaluru. Civil aviation reportedly objected to a few locations proposed by the state government for a massive sky deck project.