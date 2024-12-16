Bengaluru realtor arrested for posing as Lokayukta office employee to manipulate property deal: Report

A 45-year-old real estate agent in Bengaluru has been arrested for impersonating a relative of the Upa Lokayukta and pressuring a deputy Tahsildar to prioritise property registration work. the accused, identified as Anand Kumar, was detained by Anekal police following a complaint filed by the deputy registrar of Lokayukta.

The publication further reported that on December 10, Anand contacted Kariya Naik, the deputy Tahsildar, claiming to be both a relative of the Upa Lokayukta and an employee of the Lokayukta office. He allegedly provided instructions to Naik to expedite the registration of one acre of property, owned by an individual named Babu, in another person’s name.

To further pressure the deputy Tahsildar, Kumar reportedly had his associates contact Naik from different phone numbers while impersonating senior officials, including the IGP and SP of Lokayukta, the report added.

This series of calls were intended to coerce Naik into complying with the demands.

However, Naik grew suspicious and contacted the Lokayukta office for verification. It was then confirmed that no official by the name of Anand Kumar was affiliated with the Lokayukta, nor had any such instructions been issued.

Upon learning this, Naik raised an objection and initiated an investigation, which eventually led to the complaint filed with Anekal police.

Futher investigation is underway.

Man dupes Karnataka govt engineer

Recently, a woman government executive engineer in Bengaluru was duped by a man who allegedly posed as an assistant to Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge. The accused extorted ₹80,000 from the engineer and promised her that he will help her to get the posting.

