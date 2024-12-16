'Will not immerse my son's ashes till we get justice': Father of Atul Subhash who died by suicide in Bengaluru

The father of Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash, who died by suicide on December 9, has demanded stringent action against those he holds responsible for his son’s death. Subhash's father also sought the custody of his four-year-old grandson.

Declaring that his son's ashes will remain unimmersed until justice is achieved, Pawan Kumar urged authorities to act decisively, PTI reported.

Subhash, aged 34, was found dead at his residence in Munnekolalu, Bengaluru. In emotional video messages and notes left behind, he accused his wife and in-laws of mental harassment and filing false allegations, which he claimed pushed him to the brink.

Expressing gratitude to the Karnataka Police for taking swift action and arresting the accused, Kumar called for severe punishment. “My son endured immense pain—harassed, humiliated, and exploited for money. His tormentors must face the law so that his soul can rest in peace,” he stated.

Appealing directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other authorities, Kumar emphasised his resolve: “We will not perform the final rites until justice is served.”

Subhash’s estranged wife Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

“My son was broken from inside... Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn't tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child,” Kumar said.

He said Subhash had also received a maintenance order for his son, amounting to ₹40,000 per month.

"She (Subhash’s estranged wife) filed several false cases against us and my son. Strict action must be taken against all those who mentally tortured my son,” Kumar said.

‘Our fight will continue’

Bikas Kumar, the brother of Subhash, also spoke to mediapersons in Samastipur, demanding that the “false cases” registered against them be withdrawn.

“The others behind this incident should also be arrested. We will not get justice till all false cases registered against us are withdrawn. We will not immerse the ashes of my brother till we get justice. Our fight will continue,” he asserted.

(With PTI inputs)